US homebuilder confidence rebounds on stronger outlook for sales as demand for homes improves

Confidence among U.S. homebuilders rebounded this month, reflecting improved sales trends during the spring home-selling season and the strongest outlook for sales over the next six months in more than six years.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index climbed to 44 this month from 41 in April. It was the first increase since December.

Measures of customer traffic and current sales conditions also improved from April's reading.

Readings below 50 suggest negative sentiment about the housing market. The last time the index was at 50 or higher was in April 2006.

Concerns over rising costs for land, building materials and labor have dimmed builders' confidence in recent months.

Regardless, steady job creation, near record-low mortgage rates and rising home values have spurred sales this year.