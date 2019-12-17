Topeka, Kansas, offering people up to $15G to relocate there

Sick of paying top dollar to live where you live? The city of Topeka, Kan. is offering as much as $15,000 for people to relocate there.

Last week, the Sunflower State capital announced the launch of the Choose Topeka campaign, which offers matching incentives between employers and the Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) to encourage workers to move to Topeka and Shawnee County.

The performance-based incentives will be awarded after candidates have lived in the area for one year, with $10,000 on the line for renters and $15,000 for people who buy or rehabilitate a home. Incentive funds are available for between 40 and 60 new resident workers during the program’s inaugural run in 2020, with funds for the 2021 budget already approved, per the campaign.

“Choose Topeka was created with the intention of investing in employees to live and work in Topeka & Shawnee County, so that we may foster an ‘intentional community,’ one of community support builders,” Barbara Stapleton of GO Topeka, a branch of the Greater Topeka Partnership, said of the news.

“With the Choose Topeka initiative, we hope to not only support our local recruiters and HR professionals in their attraction and retention efforts, but we also intend to showcase just how much Topeka and Shawnee County supports its local talent,” Molly Howey, also of GO Topeka, echoed in agreement.

For some, the price may be right. According to US Census Bureau data, as of July 1, 2018, the median gross rent in Topeka was $751 and the median value of a home was $100,400. The estimated population of 125,904 was down nearly 2,000 folks, as compared to April 2010 data.

Others, meanwhile, may also be swayed by local attractions, including the Evel Knievel Museum, Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site and Lake Shawnee, as well as various museums and breweries, per TripAdvisor.

Topeka is about an hour's drive from Kansas City.

In related headlines, some other American locales that will pay you to move there include Lincoln, Kan., Tulsa, Okla., Chattanooga, Tenn., Hamilton, Ohio, Marne, Iowa, Baltimore, Md. and the state of Alaska, each uniquely offering money or free lots for potential residents, Fox Business reports.