Thrift store warns buyers of ‘haunted’ furniture, reports of ‘continuous nightmares’ from previous owners

A North Carolina thrift store has earned $1,000 off a hand-carved bedroom suite that may just be haunted.

News outlets reports Habitat for Humanity Rowan County's ReStore warned would-be customers that the previous owner reported he and his wife had "continuous nightmares" while the furniture was in their bedroom. Their dogs were also suspicious of the 1950s highboy chest of drawers and canopy bed, as they "would not stop barking at it."

The store's director of operations, Elizabeth Brady, says two regular customers were intrigued and paid full price, but didn't believe the furniture was actually haunted.

As a Christian housing ministry, officials wanted to make a full disclosure to buyers that the furniture was said to be haunted.