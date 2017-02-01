Texas Rangers Legend Michael Young Selling $4.3M Dallas Mansion

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Legendary Rangers infielder Michael Young is selling his equally legendary home: a five-bedroom, $4.3 million custom estate in Dallas' luxurious University Park neighborhood.

The seven-time All-Star was traded away from the Rangers after the 2012 season. At the time of the deal, he was the team's all-time leader in nine categories, including hits, doubles, triples, and runs. Young went on to play a season each with the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers before retiring in 2014.

His 7,715-square-foot home combines traditional elements with Gothic touches, like the maple arched doors and wrought-iron staircase railing.

High box-ceilings in the formal living room bring gravitas and masculine allure to the luxe space. The white marble fireplace with a metallic firebox adds a little glitz to the room.

The master bathroom may have been stolen straight from a European castle. Combined with modern accents, like the stone walls and glam vanity, it turns "spa-like" on its head.

Still need to relax? Kick back in the man cave, with a billiard table and plenty of room to display your favorite rare bourbons.