Taylor Swift, Real Estate Mogul?

People love talking about Taylor Swift -- whom she's dating, what she's wearing -- but here's one story that's often overlooked: This country-music-turned-pop star is a budding property mogul, too!

Take, for instance, recent rumors that Swift shelled out $25 million for the late film producer Samuel Goldwyn's estate in Beverly Hills, CA, or, in August, that she was "real estate stalking" her boyfriend, Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, by eyeing a castle for sale in Scotland. While Swift denied both rumors (as well as talk of her getting hitched), the fact remains that she has a growing portfolio of residential properties under her belt that reportedly total $70 million. Not bad for a 25-year-old!

So rumors aside, what properties does Swift actually own?

First, let's consider her old stomping grounds: Nashville, TN. Here, Swift has purchased two homes: a penthouse downtown for $2 million and a $2.5 million brick mansion out in the sticks (where her parents were rumored to live before she sold it in 2011).

Next up? Beverly Hills. Swift plunked down nearly $4 million for a four-bedroom, four-bathroom country home with canyon views, tennis courts, and even a white picket fence.

From there, Swift moved on to Barnstable, MA. Why? Because she was dating Conor Kennedy at the time. She bought a home nearby: a 4,440-square-foot mansion overlooking Nantucket Sound. Even though the relationship didn't last, the singer made a killing on the home, flipping it for almost $1 million in profit.

Then in 2013, Swift shelled out over $17 million for Watch Hill, a 12,000-square-foot megamansion by the sea in Westerly, RI.

A year later, the country singer hit the Big Apple, coughing up $20 million for filmmaker Peter Jackson's old penthouse in lower Manhattan. The duplex features nine bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, and 2,000 square feet of terraces.

Bottom line? If Swift ever wants to shake off her music career, she has a solid backup: managing her multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio.