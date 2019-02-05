Steph Curry selling North Carolina 'starter mansion'

In enviable real estate news, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry hopes to sell his North Carolina “starter mansion” for a cool $1.55 million.

In recent days, the 30-year-old NBA pro has placed the grand, 7,467 square-foot Waxhaw property – which he first purchased in in May 2011, before his wedding to wife Ayesha, for $1.275 million – up for sale, Variety is reporting.

According to the home's page at Realtor.com, the "European-style" residence, built in 2008, boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms and three half bathrooms in a 0.54 acre lot inside a guard-gated development.

Additional swanky details include a high-end kitchen, stone fireplaces, an exercise room that could be converted into a fifth bedroom, a professional-grade home theater, a “man cave” type den with a wet bar and wine cellar, as well as a four-car garage and horseshoe drive, according to the site.

The property – dubbed the sports star’s “starter mansion” by Variety – is listed with Jacar Reality.

Waxhaw is roughly 30 miles south of Charlotte, where Curry crew up.

The 6’3 point guard and his family currently live in the posh community of Alamo, near the Warrior’s Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Curry, his celebrity chef wife and their three children reside in a 10,290-square-foot mansion on a 1.56-acre compound that the legendary basketball player scored for $5.775 million in June 2016, as per The Sacramento Bee.

