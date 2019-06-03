Iconic 'Sopranos' home in New Jersey selling for $3.4 million

More than a decade after the iconic HBO show ended, Tony Soprano's home in New Jersey is for sale — for a slim $3.4 million.

The mansion, in North Caldwell, N.J., was home to the mobster's family in the namesake hit show, "The Sopranos." Owners Patti and Victor Recchia have listed the multi-million dollar figure as a "starting price" for the home.

Victor Recchia, 65, owns Fourth Generation Construction, the company that built the structure. While Zillow indicates the price is high for the area, he told The New York Times that it's impossible to quantify "the intrinsic value" of the house that Soprano called home.

While much of the show — which aired for six seasons — was filmed at Silvercup Studios roughly 40 miles east of North Caldwell in Queens, the show was also filmed on location in north Jersey. A studio replica was used for interior scenes after the series pilot, and the production crew returned year after year to film the exterior.

The 1.5-acre property comes with a four-bedroom house, two garages and a detached guesthouse, and was reportedly chosen from 150 considered for the show.

The property has become a frequented attraction in the New Jersey town, with fans pulling up to the cul-de-sac to snap photographs of where Tony Soprano once lived.

Patti Recchia said she was recently leaving her driveway when she "noticed a few fellas on their motorcycles" coming by. “So I open my car window just to acknowledge them, and they say, ‘Hi, Mrs. Soprano! We’re not going to mess anything up, just want to take a couple photos.’”

The Recchias said they're selling the home because they're looking for a smaller space to live.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.