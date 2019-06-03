Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Selling
Published

Iconic 'Sopranos' home in New Jersey selling for $3.4 million

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
The Sopranos creator may have accidentally confirmed Tony's death in the show's final momentsVideo

The Sopranos creator may have accidentally confirmed Tony's death in the show's final moments

After more than a decade of speculation, fans of The Sopranos may have had the mystery of the show’s final moment solved thanks to a slip-of-the-tongue from series creator David Chase.

More than a decade after the iconic HBO show ended, Tony Soprano's home in New Jersey is for sale — for a slim $3.4 million.

The mansion, in North Caldwell, N.J., was home to the mobster's family in the namesake hit show, "The Sopranos." Owners Patti and Victor Recchia have listed the multi-million dollar figure as a "starting price" for the home.

The house that served as Tony Soprano's home in New Jersey has been listed for $3.4 million.

The house that served as Tony Soprano's home in New Jersey has been listed for $3.4 million. (Google)

Victor Recchia, 65, owns Fourth Generation Construction, the company that built the structure. While Zillow indicates the price is high for the area, he told The New York Times that it's impossible to quantify "the intrinsic value" of the house that Soprano called home.

MICHAEL GANDOLFINI CHANNELS HIS LATE FATHER'S CHARACTER WHILE FILMING 'SOPRANOS' PREQUEL

While much of the show — which aired for six seasons — was filmed at Silvercup Studios roughly 40 miles east of North Caldwell in Queens, the show was also filmed on location in north Jersey. A studio replica was used for interior scenes after the series pilot, and the production crew returned year after year to film the exterior.

The 1.5-acre property comes with a four-bedroom house, two garages and a detached guesthouse, and was reportedly chosen from 150 considered for the show.

The home, featured on the hit HBO show for six seasons, was reportedly chosen from 150 considered for the series.

The home, featured on the hit HBO show for six seasons, was reportedly chosen from 150 considered for the series. (HBO)

The property has become a frequented attraction in the New Jersey town, with fans pulling up to the cul-de-sac to snap photographs of where Tony Soprano once lived.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patti Recchia said she was recently leaving her driveway when she "noticed a few fellas on their motorcycles" coming by. “So I open my car window just to acknowledge them, and they say, ‘Hi, Mrs. Soprano! We’re not going to mess anything up, just want to take a couple photos.’”

The Recchias said they're selling the home because they're looking for a smaller space to live.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.