next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Retired Colombian soccer player Juan Pablo ngel kicked his way through South America and the English Premier League, but he's also known for his stint with the New York Red Bulls, with whom he played from 2007 to 2010.

The high-scoring forward tallied 58 goals for the Red Bulls, but another big score came when he bought an elegant home in the Upper Saddle River borough of Bergen County, NJ, in 2007.

Now retired from the pitch, he's attempting to pass his Colonial-style estate to a willing buyer. We have details from the sidelines.

Listed for just shy of $2.6 million, the five-bedroom home has classic New England curb appeal. It's set far back from the street and surrounded by a large lawn and verdant trees.

The home has an open floor plan with arches and columns dividing the rooms. The entryway features a winding wood and wrought-iron staircase, marble floor, and candelabra-style chandelier.

In the kitchen, dark cherry-wood cabinets provide plenty of storage and cooking space, while a combination island-bar painted white stands out from the rest of the room. Top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances finish off the space.

For relaxing after a long day of dribbling, the study is quite a retreat. The room has dark wood paneling, a coffered ceiling in the same dark wood, and built-in shelves and cabinets.

But the study isn't the only room in the home designed for kicking back. There's also a finished basement that's big enough for an indoor soccer field. A second room off the basement was converted into a media room designed for a projection or massive flat-screen TV.

ngel has retired from playing professionally -- and moved away from New Jersey -- but he isn't finished with the game yet. He is a frequent special guest providing color commentary and analysis for the beIN SPORTS' networks coverage of international matches.

The post Soccer Superstar Juan Pablo ngel Is Selling Luxe Spread in New Jersey appeared first on Real Estate News and Advice - realtor.com.