Reality TV Goddess Audrina Patridge Is Selling Modest Pad in Hollywood Hills

Could reality TV temptress Audrina Patridge be bidding adieu to the Hills once and for all?

That finale is still unwritten, but the former star of "The Hills" has listed her modest home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.58 million.

We're sure her oh-so-catty frenemies will try, but they won't be able to throw too much shade on this tastefully decorated home built in 2007.

Though the house is a bit on the small side at just 2,100 square feet, its primo location and views of the city below make it worth a second look.

The star of the three-bedroom home is a cool outdoor patio with a built-in barbecue designed for entertaining. Partly covered and offering plentiful seating, the patio is likely a hub for late-night cocktail parties.

But here's a tip: If you do decide to throw a soire on the patio, make sure to keep Patridge away from the pinot grigio.

The master bedroom opens onto a balcony from which you can take in the star-studded views of Hollywood. The listing photo of the bedroom, which features deep purple walls and accents, shows a Louis Vuitton pet carrier at the ready. Which begs the question: Where are Patridge and her pet off to?

Perhaps she's angling for a bigger place in those very Hills she helped popularize. Or maybe she's on her way back to her childhood roots in Orange County. We can cross one possible destination off her list -- "Hills" fans can rest easy -- she will not be reuniting with longtime paramour Justin Bobby.

Patridge has parlayed her conspiring with "Hills" castmates Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag into a new gig hosting "1st Look," a late-night travel show on NBC. If you're craving travel tips from a woman who spent many a night at Les Deux, we wish you safe travels.

The 30-year-old starlet made headlines last year when she revealed -- shocker! -- "The Hills" was fake. Back in the land of real life, we assume Patridge won't have a very difficult time selling this gem in the Hills.

Whatever the outcome, we're safe in the knowledge that she has much weightier issues on her mind.

