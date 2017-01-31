'Real Housewives' Star Bethenny Frankel Selling Her Tribeca Loft for $7M

next Image 1 of 3

"Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel, with the ink finally dry on her long and contentious divorce from husband Jason Hoppy, is selling the huge Tribeca loft that the couple and their young daughter shared for just a short time before heading to splitsville, Variety says. The price: $6.95 million.

Frankel bought the 3,600-square-foot corner loft in downtown Manhattan in 2011 for about $5 million, then renovated the place. The extensive remodel was chronicled by TV cameras for one of her many Bravo reality shows.

An entrance gallery leads to a living-dining room with lighted columns. The sunlit kitchen features white, lacquered cabinets, built-in espresso machine, and a full-size wine refrigerator that holds over 180 bottles, the listing says.

The condo has three bathrooms and three bedrooms, although the windowless room that Frankel uses as an office could be a fourth bedroom. Best of all, the condo comes with a deeded parking spot in the building.

Keeping the real estate deal in the Bravo family, Frankel has hired Fredrik Eklund, star of "Million Dollar Listing New York," to market the property. Naturally, the Bravo TV stars ballyhooed the deal on Instagram.

Frankel, who made a boatload of cash in 2011 when she sold her Skinnygirl line of low-cal cocktails to beverage giant Beam Global, is an original member of Bravo's "RHONY" franchise.

We've watched her morph from an outspoken New York girl with a dream to an outspoken multimillionaire spilling a bottomless well of tears over her failed marriage and fraught relationships with other housewives. Frankel has also starred in two spinoffs for Bravo: "Bethenny Getting Married?" and "Bethenny Ever After."