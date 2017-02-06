Producer and Writer Akiva Goldsman Aiming for Double Feature of Sales

Hollywood screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, best known for his work on the films “I, Robot,” “The Da Vinci Code,” and “A Beautiful Mind,” is attempting to cut two multimillion-dollar properties from his roster. The tinseltown player is selling a gated estate in Beverly Hills, CA, and a beach house in Southampton, NY.

Goldsman, who received an Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for “A Beautiful Mind,” is asking $12.5 for the Beverly Hills mansion. It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits on a 3.5-acre lot in the hills between Benedict Canyon and Beverly Glen. From its remote hillside perch, the home offers fabulous views of the city.

The home also features six fireplaces (one of them in the master bath), a bell tower with city views (currently outfitted as a writer’s studio), and a living room with 16-foot-high ceiling and plenty of windows.

There’s also a chef’s kitchen with upscale appliances from Miele, Viking, and Sub-Zero. Outside there’s a Roman pool and spa and lush landscaping. The home also features a Sonos system and state-of-the-art security.

Goldsman’s Southampton house offers a considerably different aesthetic. He’s asking $6 million for the 3,168-square-foot, Cape Cod–style beach house built in 1991.

While the home appears A-OK in photos, the listing says, “Approvals are in place for a brand new five-bedroom modernist home, with a new pool, designed by well-regarded local architect James Merrill and with landscape architecture by LaGuardia Design Group.”

This indicates Goldsman likely had plans to raze the Cape Cod and replace it with a modern structure (see rendering below).

Regardless of the style of the home on it, the 1.29-acre lot is in one of the best neighborhoods in the Hamptons, on Meadow Lane and Shinnecock Bay.

There’s no word on why Goldsman is selling the homes, but it could have something to do with his busy schedule, which keeps him from fully enjoying the beautiful homes. He’s currently working on sequels to the “Transformers” franchise, a reboot of “I Am Legend,” and “King Arthur, Legend of the Sword,” among other projects.

