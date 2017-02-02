Expand / Collapse search
REAL ESTATE
Published
Last Update February 2, 2017

PGA Star Bubba Watson Selling Tiger Woods' Former Florida Home

By | Realtor.com
    Image 1 of 3

    Bubba Watson (2015 Getty Images)

    Image 2 of 3

    Master suite

    Image 3 of 3

    Bubba Watson's curb appeal

PGA star Bubba Watson (better known during the holidays as the #BubbaClaus on Twitter) is spreading even more cheer this year to golf fans.

One lucky golf aficionado can now score a piece of golf history -- even if it is a little sordid.

Watson is selling his Windermere, FL, estate for $5.6 million. The luxury home was formerly owned by Tiger Woods when the off-the-course scandal that changed the trajectory of his career unfolded.

According to the listing, the seven-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home underwent a complete renovation in 2013. High-end finishes such as dark wood tray ceilings, custom light fixtures, and top-of-the-line appliances were added.

The master suite features a private sitting area overlooking the water and pool access.

There's a media room with a massive projection screen, a gorgeous game room, and a large mudroom with built-in cubbies for storing all of your golf clubs and gear.

Watson isn't ready to stop at just being a golf superstar, Twitter Santa, and real estate guru. He's also teased the idea of a reunion of his all-PGA Tour pro's boy band, The Golf Boys.