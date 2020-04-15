Wealthy Peruvian family buys 8 NYC condos that they say are safer than banks during coronavirus, report says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Although New York City is still currently the American epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, the global destination still has prime real estate.

A rich Peruvian family spent nearly $27 million during the crisis to buy eight luxury condos spanning a total of about 11,000 square feet and ranging in size from one to three bedrooms in a new development in Manhattan, according to reports.

The unidentified family, who got a 7 percent discount from the asking price for buying in bulk during this precarious time in the housing market, “felt their money was safer in an apartment in New York than in a bank,” the family’s agent, Maria Velazquez, told the Wall Street Journal.

The condo development features an indoor swimming pool, a soccer field and easy access to local parks.

The wealthy family said they planned to rent out the units after the crisis ends.

New York recorded 752 deaths Tuesday, for a total of more than 11,000 in just over a month.

Those figures don’t include roughly 4,000 other deaths in New York City during the outbreak that city officials say were probably caused by the virus, but haven’t been confirmed by a lab test.