Oregon mom inspires with uplifting yard signs

One Oregon woman is thrilled that her inspirational campaign – which began with uplifting yard signs – has become something of a “global movement,” reminding people from all walks of life that they are worthy and deserving of happiness.

Two years ago, Amy Wolff was inspired to start the “Don’t Give Up” movement after learning of the alarming suicide rates around the area of her Newburg hometown, telling Fox News she “felt compelled to do something.”

“I had the idea of staking encouraging yard sign for years but realized this was the time to do it. My husband, Jake, myself and two young daughters knocked on doors asking permission to put the signs in strangers' yards, particularly around the high school,” Wolff said.

The project elicited an overwhelming response from community members who also wanted to share the signs – featuring slogans like “Your mistakes don't define you,” “You are worthy of love” and, of course, “Don't give up" – on their own properties. Within a few days, the mom sold over 150 signs, Good News Network reports, and Wolff’s husband established a website to sell the nondenominational, nonbranded products at cost.

Fast-forward to today and the “Don’t Give Up” movement has only grown in scope and impact – with the initiative featuring an entire range of merchandise including bracelets, car decals and more.

Thanks to the travels of the founder’s friends, the campaign has spread across America and even gone so far as Nicaragua, Rwanda, Uganda, Fiji, Manila and Thailand, Wolff told Fox News.

At present, “Don’t Give Up” is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Wolff admits that there are challenges inherent to the “organic” nature of the movement, as they don’t do any marketing or business development work.

“We've had other awesome organizations approach us about partnering but because we aren't faith-based, because we're not one cause, and because we don't want any branding on our product, we've had to say no many times,” she dished. “The integrity of this movement matters a lot to us. We think it's why it's been so impactful -- no strings attached. No agenda. No specific focus.”

Since she began the crusade in May 2017, Wolff says the effort helped give a little light to people who have lost loved ones, struggled with addiction, battled medical issues, endured trauma, and much more.

Despite initial hesitation to breathe life into what had long been “just a silly idea,” Wolff said she is immensely glad that she did.

“I'm a young mom, running another business, already volunteering and already 'too busy', but when we see a need, we should meet a need (within our capacity,)” she told Fox News.

“Don't wait for something else to do something important. Don't wait for someone more qualified. Don't wait until you're perfect - spoiler alert: you never will be!” she mused. “Just do the next right thing!”