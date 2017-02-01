One Hot Hacienda: A Cliff May Home Built for Millionaires

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Architect Cliff May is perhaps best known for bringing the ranch house to the masses. But before those Mid-Century Modern residences, the self-taught architect created Spanish-style haciendas. One of his creations on Oakmont Drive in Los Angeles is now on the market for $16 million.

Built in 1939, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom estate has all the hallmarks of the designer's take on California modern living: seamless indoor-outdoor spaces, high ceilings, glass walls, a curved staircase, and exposed wood beams.

But some details go back to his Spanish-style roots: The floors and roof are tiled. The lounge opens to a patio overlooking its 1.5-acre property, including a pool and paddle tennis court. The rooms are connected by covered walkways.

The home underwent extensive renovations in the '70s, including an expanded kitchen and breakfast nook, an additional office, new electrical and plumbing, and renovated bedrooms and family room.

Recently, the space was lightly updated, with new kitchen appliances, AC and heating, and drought-resistant landscaping .

"It's sensational," listing agent Cindy Ambuehl says. "There is nothing like this property."

The compound with its expansive outdoor space, capped by both city and canyon views, is akin to "a slice of Montecito or Santa Barbara here in L.A.," she notes.

After he transitioned into building ranch-style middle-class tract homes in Southern California, May called this luxurious property his " first house built for millionaires."

For the price, you'll still need an extra-large bank account to buy it. Then you'll be part of its Hollywood history -- and celebrity-filled neighborhood. According to the agent, famed photographer Herb Ritts grew up in the home and Steve McQueen was his neighbor down the street.

The seller is Willard Huyck. He and his wife, Gloria, wrote the screenplays for "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "American Graffiti," among others.

You can borrow a cup of sugar from luminaries such as conductor Zubin Mehta, actress Rene Russo,and philanthropist Eli Broad, who are some of the notable residents of the exclusive enclave. With this gem of a property, they just might be coming over to see you.