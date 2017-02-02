On the Fence About Buying a Tiny Home? Vacation in One Instead

next Image 1 of 3

Are you crushing on a tiny house but not ready to commit to a long-term relationship (i.e., actually buy one)?

Don't fret: Instead you can have a one-night stand (or a weekend, a week, or, heck, a month!) to try out one of those adorable, all-the-rage diminutive homes and see if they're a lasting love affair or a passing fancy. Tiny-house owners and hoteliers alike are offering pint-size beach-y getaways in San Diego and the Colorado mountains, historic Boise neighborhoods and on Texas lakes -- perfect for tiny getaways!

Come with a measuring tape and notebook: This is a mission-driven vacation.

1. Caravan, Portland, OR

Caravan, "The Tiny House Hotel," opened in 2013. Guests shack up in one of six houses between 100 and 200 square feet -- all of them on trailers with wheels -- in Portland's Alberta Arts District. Each is hooked up with a bathroom (yep, somehow there's room in there for a hot shower) and kitchen (with fridge, microwave, and hot plate). Each unit has unique attributes such as the fold-out dining table and Mason-jar lighting in "Caboose."

Cost: $145 per night.

2. ' Encinitas Tiny Home,' Encinitas, CA

This 120-square-foot home -- complete with a sizable walled-in patio -- has a charming kitchenette with built-in shelves. Raised-bed gardens might very well fuel your meal -- and you're free to pluck a few eggs from the free-range chickens in the yard to make your morning omelets. A queen-size bed is in the loft while a futon is downstairs.

Cost: $55 per night

3. ' Cozy North End Tiny House,' Boise, ID

This jade cedar-shingled home roosts behind a main house in Boise's historic North End hood. The 300-square-foot structure sits in a private fenced-in yard and has decor worth noting -- see the light fixture featuring palm trees! A Mediterranean restaurant, a grocery store, and a coffee shop are all within walking distance. Bonus: Dogs are welcome (one per party).

Cost: $89 per night (two-night minimum stay) or $1,300 per month

4. ' Bayside Bungalow,' Olympia, WA

Fifteen minutes from downtown Olympia, this tiny house on wheels is steps from the beach: Puget Sound views in front and fruit and fir trees (and a composting toilet) in the back. The kitchen holds a French press, small fridge, and cooktop. There's also a miniature gas fireplace and a sleeping loft. A plus: The owner built this house and can provide tips for others' dream tiny houses for a $30/hour consultation fee.

Cost: $109 per night

5. Parisian Cottage, Colorado Springs, CO

It's Paris in Colorado. At least that's the idea behind this lemon-yellow Victorian cottage dating from 1909 -- and tucked behind a white picket fence -- that's been featured in Country Living and on "Good Morning America." You'll be among chandeliers, an English-style garden, and a kitchen with a five-burner stove. In the alcove bedroom is a king-size bed; a queen-size sleeper-sofa is downstairs.

Cost: $89 -- $139 per night, or $690 -- $990 per week

6. ' Tiny Texas House,' Canyon Lake, TX

This Victorian cottage -- featured in USA Today -- includes a hot tub on the patio, vintage stained-glass windows, and antique wood floors. That it's built mostly from reclaimed materials gives it extra charm. The vintage-y mint-green exterior contrasts with the all-wood interior, including the loft with a king-size bed. There's a kitchenette with an induction cooker and microwave, and a darling front porch.

Cost: $157 per night