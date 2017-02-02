Now a Star, Former Sharks Goalie Antti Niemi Is Selling His California Home

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Former San Jose Shark Antti Niemi has become a real estate shark. The Finnish-born netminder is selling his Monte Sereno, CA, home for $2,999,800.

The NHL goalie recently inked a three-year deal with the Dallas Stars, and the Texas-bound player has no more need for his California crib.

But someone will snag this luxury pad.

"The flavor of the house is a Tuscan style throughout the home. It has really beautiful finishes," listing agent Janee Medved says.

Architectural details include cathedral-height ceilings, travertine floors, and 8-foot mahogany doors. Built in 2009, the 4,200-square-foot home has five bedrooms, a chef's kitchen, a great room, a movie room, and a wine cellar, according to the listing.

The grassy backyard includes a covered entertainment area plus a kitchen featuring a barbecue grill. Alas, there's no ice rink. (But the agent notes there's room for a pool.)

The tony community of Monte Sereno is within walking distance to shopping, dining, and schools in Los Gatos. And with the SAP Center just about 20 minutes away, you can even catch a Sharks game. We're sure Niemi won't mind.