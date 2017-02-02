Now a Lion, Defensive Tackle Haloti Ngata Is Flying Away From His Ravens Nest

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

This former Raven is headed straight for the Lions den -- and leaving his nest behind.

After his nine-season run with the Baltimore Ravens ended in a March 2015 trade to the Detroit Lions, defensive tackle Haloti Ngata -- a five-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champ -- has put his five-bedroom Finksburg, MD, home on the market for $849,000.

While you don't have to be a star athlete to enjoy this 6,461-square-foot home, the wooded and secluded backyard provides plenty of privacy for any buyer -- famous or not -- and 1.45 acres of green grass for practicing tackling techniques.

Downstairs, you can review game film in the enormous movie room, or play pool in the adjoining playroom. And if you feel a little chilly during the Maryland winter, you can gather around the stone fireplace in the living room while watching the snow fall.

In the kitchen, the cherry cabinets and granite countertops provide plenty of storage and prep space for aspiring chefs.

Now recovering from a hamstring injury, Ngata hopes to bring his dominating line play to the Motor City and perhaps fill the hole left when Lions DT Ndamukong Suh took his talents to Miami.