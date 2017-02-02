Nothin' But a Good Time: Poison Drummer Rikki Rockett Is Selling SoCal Home

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Cue the spotlights and squeeze into your best pair of spandex pants. Poison drummer Rikki Rockett is selling his rocking resort in Castaic, CA, for $1.3 million.

Contrary to the band's rockin' image, the home is not a debauched dwelling. The 3,794-square-foot house features five bedrooms, travertine and hardwood flooring, granite counters in the kitchen, a huge walk-in closet, and two fireplaces -- one in the family room and the other in the master suite.

The 4.7-acre property on which this home sits has a meticulously manicured lawn, a two-bedroom guesthouse, and a pool-and-spa combo worthy of a rock star.

The home, located in Hasley Canyon, was custom-built in 2001. Property records indicate Rockett bought it for $665,000 in 2011, so he stands to crack a smile (and more!) if he ends up drumming a hefty profit out of this house.

We're sure you'll have " Nothin' But a Good Time" on this property, but we don't recommend talking dirty to it.