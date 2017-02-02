New York Rangers Assistant Coach Ulf Samuelsson Is Selling Arizona Home

next Image 1 of 3

Swedish-born pro hockey player Ulf Samuelsson is skating away from his digs in Scottsdale, AZ. His five-bedroom, 5,000-square-foot residence is on the market for $1,575,000.

The "extremely private" and "oversized" home is priced to sell, says listing agent Jaime L. Shurts. "The layout is ideal for anyone who entertains, as the luxury home provides a wet bar, game room, sport court, and huge pool."

The walls of windows feature stunning views of the McDowell Mountains as you walk inside.

The warm climate and desert landscape of Scottsdale are a far cry from icy Sweden, but the New York Rangers' assistant coach may be consolidating his real estate holdings closer to his employer. He likely used this house while he served as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Coyotes from 2006 to 2011.

Before he joined the Rangers, the 51-year-old coached the Swedish team Modo for two seasons. The ultra-aggressive defenseman earned a reputation as one of the National Hockey League's dirtiest players during his playing days.