Home in America
Published

Why New York home for sale has a replica Oval Office

By Melissa Malamut | New York Post
This Hudson Valley home listing is the epitome of “click for a surprise!”

The pictures of the $2.79 million, four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in leafy Wappingers Falls, New York, starts like any other listing on Zillow.

First, you’re greeted with photos of the secluded, 10-acre, wooded lot, its mature trees hiding the property from the world, and a long, circular driveway. You’re drawn in by the towering cathedral ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and sheer size of the almost 10,000-square-foot, open-concept home. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, a double oven and double microwaves.

It’s all pretty standard for a slightly sub-$3 million home in the area, but if you look closely, you realize this is no typical New York listing: It’s a Russian nesting doll of jaw-dropping moments.

What’s that? An indoor, saltwater pool with a protruding plexiglass corner? Click. A poolside, professional teppanyaki grill? Click. A recording studio with at least six drum sets? Click. Then, jackpot!

The house features a smaller-scale replica of the Oval Office, modeled after how it looked on “The West Wing.”

You’re presented with a smaller-scale replica of the Oval Office, modeled after how it looked on “The West Wing.”

As for the Oval Office replica, the owner said the architect suggested the office design and the couple just went for it.

According to Realtor.com, owners Katie and Greg Knowles purchased the home in 2009 and customized it for 18 months.

According to Realtor.com, owners Katie and Greg Knowles purchased the home in 2009 and customized it for 18 months. Greg is a music producer, so that explains the studio. Katie wanted the pool available year-round, so that’s why it’s indoors and heated. As for the Oval Office replica, she said the architect suggested the office design and the couple just went for it.

The listing notes that if you’re looking for the full executive experience, there’s plenty of room to build a helipad.

The listing notes that if you’re looking for the full executive experience, there’s plenty of room to build a helipad.

This story was originally published by the New York Post.