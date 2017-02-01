Late Twins Great Kirby Puckett's $1M Wisconsin Lakehouse Back on the Market

next Image 1 of 3

If you swung and missed on the purchase of the late Kirby Puckett's Wisconsin lakeside house last year, you've got another chance at bat. The baseball Hall of Famer's getaway in Saint Croix Falls, WI, has returned to the market for $1 million.

The five-bedroom, five bathroom cabin on Deer Lake was the Puckett family's weekend retreat where they fished, rode Jet Skis, and watched fireworks every summer. The family, including ex-wife Tonya Puckett-Miller and children Catherine and Kirby Jr., listed the house last summer for $1.25 million and received an offer "almost immediately," says listing agent Marcy Wengler of Edina Realty.

But they reconsidered, because "the kids were feeling nostalgic and wanted one more summer," Wengler told us.

When it initially hit the market last June, the All-Star's cabin popped up as the most popular listing on realtor.com. It features 3,932 square feet of living space on almost 3 acres on a peninsula with expansive lake views. The home's rustic interior and lush setting just scream weekend getaway.

Puckett, who was arguably Minnesota's most beloved professional athlete in the '80s and '90s, helped lead the Twins to World Series wins in 1987 and 1991. His career, however, ended suddenly in 1996, when he awoke one morning blind in his right eye, the result of a fastball injury to the jaw and glaucoma, reports say. He died in 2006 due to a massive stroke at the age of 45.