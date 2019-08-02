Joanna Gaines shares redesign tips after showing off newly renovated headquarters

Joanna Gaines has built an empire – along with her husband Chip – using her keen eye for design.

But how does the business woman, mom-of-five and queen of interior decorating design a space for herself – and her thriving company in Waco, Texas?

The short answer: with lots of seating options.

The star of HGTV’s hit show “Fixer Upper,” which ended after five seasons in 2018, showed off her newly renovated office space on her Magnolia blog, and it utilizes “plenty of seating and a couple of vignettes to sit and read or work.”

Joanna shared before pictures of the space, which included beige seating, light-colored walls and ceiling and a long wood table.

“Define what you want the room to feel like and from there, create a mood board of images and pictures that speak to you." — Joanna Gaines

"There’s something about a long table and the typical conference set up that just didn’t feel like us here at Magnolia,” Joanna shared. “For me it felt stuffy and formal, and what I wanted to create was a space that encouraged conversation and had a relaxed and inspiring vibe.”

The space, where weekly meetings are held for the Magnolia company, was “bland” and uninspiring, she explained.

“We needed a change and I could tell the weekly routine and daily grind met with a bland conference room wasn’t producing the kind of ideas and motivation our team needed,” she said.

So Joanna decided on a library and living room-type setting with dark green walls and eclectic furniture to really punch up her team’s creativity.

“I wanted this room to feel like a retreat from the day’s busyness, and be a place where the team could come and fill up creatively," she said on the blog. “I left a long table in the room with eight chairs, added a sofa plus a few additional seating arrangements that would be comfortable.”

“There’s something so cozy and transcendent about a library—being surrounded by books, old and new, that can transport you to just about anywhere. I wanted people to feel that way in this space,” she added.

Though you don’t need to work as an interior designer to transform your room.

Joanna suggested a can of paint to “drastically change the mood of a space,” noting that she chose a deep green color to “feel significant and dramatic right when you walked in.”

But more than anything, the home-style guru’s advice to others who want to wake up their area is to “figure out the need” and “find the right space—whether that be an empty corner in your house or a room that’s underused.”

“Define what you want the room to feel like and from there, create a mood board of images and pictures that speak to you. Let the intentionality of the space drive you to start the process and then, when you are finished, surround the room with the things that inspire you most!” she said in the blog.

As for her, the pieces that inspire her most in her new creative digs are the antique easel, complete with vintage New York City map that showcases where Joanna used to live on West 57th street.

“Every time I see it, I go back to those months I lived in New York City when I first felt the pull to open my own store, which makes it a fun piece of history for me,” she shared.