How to Spot the Top Problems Home Sellers Try to Hide

Whether you're a seasoned house hunter or a first-time buyer, the process of purchasing a home has plenty of pitfalls. And while you may assume that sellers are being upfront, it's not uncommon for them to gloss over some of their home's shortcomings.

"All homeowners sign a disclosure document about their property so buyers know what they're getting into; however, it can be very tempting for some to tell white lies or conveniently forget facts," says Wendy Flynn, owner of Wendy Flynn Realty in College Station, TX. "In fact, a very large number of real estate lawsuits stem from owners misrepresenting their property."

So, just to be on the safe side, here are some common cover-ups and how you can crack them.

Water damage

Water stains aren't just ugly; they're also signs of leaks, and a breeding ground for mold. And they're fairly easy for homeowners to hide with strategic decoration or staging, according to Frank Baldassarre, owner of Ace Home Inspections on Staten Island, NY.

"Many sellers try to conceal water intrusion in the basement, for example, with a pile of cardboard boxes or suitcases," he says. You could always ask the homeowner to move the furniture a few inches and shine a pocket flashlight around. If the home has obvious red flags (an odd odor or visible wall cracks), it's not unreasonable to request removing a large picture frame to take a peek at what's behind it.

Another popular tactic for concealing water damage: a coat of fresh paint.

"Always ask the homeowner when they last painted," says Baldassarre. "If it was a year ago, they're probably not trying to hide water stains."

A contaminated backyard

If you're looking at an older home -- specifically, if it was built before 1975 -- odds are it used to run on oil. Back then, homeowners typically had large oil tanks installed in the basement or underground in the backyard to conserve space and maintain the home's aesthetic.

"The problem is that oil can contaminate soil, and because it's incredibly costly to remove, some people try to hide evidence of the tank," says Baldassarre. "Recently, I arrived to a home inspection early and caught the homeowner sawing off the top of the fill pipe."

So while walking through a home's backyard, look for a small fill pipe sticking up from the ground (sometimes covered by patches of grass), a dead giveaway that an oil tank is on the premises. Or double-check by asking the seller if the home was heated with oil in the past.

A shaky foundation

If the paint job in a home looks a little uneven around the door frames or windows, take a closer to look to see if it's concealing any jagged cracks in the wall, advises Flynn. Those zigzags can signify foundation problems, a costly and potentially dangerous situation for potential buyers.

A weak foundation can prevent cabinets and doors from closing, cause supporting beams to snap from stress, or even result in a poor home appraisal, which can affect your loan and the home's resale value.

Another clue that the house has a weak foundation: "if you feel as though you're suddenly walking up or down -- even slightly -- as you move through the home," says Flynn.

Problem neighbors

Barking dogs, rocker teens, and blaring horns are all factors that can turn off potential buyers. That's why some owners try to downplay these situations with well-timed open houses and neighborly negotiations.

"Homeowners have an obligation to disclose what are called 'neighborhood nuisances,' but if they don't, buyers have to rely on their word," says Carrie Benuska, a Realtor at John Aaroe Group in Pasadena, CA. "I know people who have asked their neighbors to keep noisy dogs inside during showings or only open their homes during strategic times of the day."

Even well-intentioned owners may not be candid if they've become accustomed to their environment. One workaround, suggests Benuska, is for buyers to take a stroll around the neighborhood at different times of the day to get a more authentic feel for the area. And don't hesitate to make small talk with the locals, who can offer a more objective view of their surroundings.

Weird temperature changes

Anyone who's lived in a home with a freezing bathroom or unusually warm bedroom knows that a temperature imbalance can result in avoiding a room altogether. That's why tapping into your senses is key when viewing your potential new home.

"If you walk into a room and there's a subtle shift in the atmosphere -- maybe the air feels dry or damp -- ask the owner what the room feels like throughout the seasons," says Benuska. "The culprit is usually poor insulation, sometimes as a result of the owner adding a second room or floor to the home." Oftentimes, an owner isn't trying to outright conceal extension work. However, if the construction was done without a permit -- "more common than you'd imagine," says Benuska -- you aren't required to pay for the extra square footage.

-- -- -- -- --

Related: Your Offer Was Accepted: What Next?