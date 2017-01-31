Hot Houses: Elvis Presley's former Beverly Hills hideaway and a tropical private paradise

Each week FOXNews.com picks its Top 3 over-the-top luxury listings from Mansion Global.

This week we have Elvis Presley’s former Beverly Hills mansion, the private island retreat of a makeup mogul, and luxurious New York City penthouse.

The California mansion once lived in by Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla is hitting the market in Beverly Hills with the hefty price tag of TK.

The King and Priscilla, lived in the three bedroom, five bathroom house from 1967 to 1973.

The 5,367-square-foot contains stunning glass walls and sliding doors and sweeping city-to-ocean views.

Features such as a luxurious master suite, skylights, fireplaces and coffered ceilings are complemented by contemporary updates like stainless steel kitchen appliances, fresh paint, new flooring and an added laundry room.

Outdoors, there’s a large patio with a fireplace, a resurfaced pool and spa and a separate guest house.

A private island retreat owned by beauty guru François Nars has also gone on sale for TK.

The secluded island, called Motu Tane, off the coast of Bora Bora houses 22 separate structures including two master suites, two family suites, nine bungalows, one pavilion with a living and dining room, a library building, a studio, a chef’s kitchen, and two staff quarters. There are 13 bedrooms throughout.

The rooms are filled with custom-crafted furniture made from rare tropical wood and natural fabrics.

The property contains a newly completed gym housed in its own building with state-of-the-art exercise equipment, an artist studio, as well as a home theater to catch up on the latest flicks when you’ve had your fill of staring at the faraway horizon.

The island is completely surrounded by 10 acres of private beach.

“This island possesses, without question, one of the most spectacular beaches on Bora Bora,” says listing agent Jacques Menahem of French Polynesia Sotheby’s International Realty.

If you prefer to concrete jungle to the tropical one, you’ll be blown away by this custom-designed Manhattan penthouse.

The penthouse includes four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and contains a loft-style living room with a full-height steel fireplace.

The chef’s kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances.

The master suite comes with two full baths, steam showers, soaking tubs, a waterproof TV, and two dressing rooms. There’s also a media room with a home theater and a blackened steel and glass-top bar.

Outside, a newly designed terrace offers over 2,000 square feet of space with multiple seating and lounging areas including a hot tub with retractable cover and a waterproof outdoor TV.

According to public information, the building is owned by Kushner Cos., whose CEO is Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband.