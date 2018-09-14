Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

LIFESTYLE
Published
Last Update September 15

Home Depot is the least busy at this time

By Rachel Brougham | Family Handyman
In this Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012 photo, a Home Depot sign is shown in Nashville, Tenn. The Home Depot Inc. said Thursday, Nov. 6, 2014, that hackers stole 53 million email addresses in addition to the payment card data it previously disclosed. It says the hackers accessed its network from a third-party vendor. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

In this Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012 photo, a Home Depot sign is shown in Nashville, Tenn. The Home Depot Inc. said Thursday, Nov. 6, 2014, that hackers stole 53 million email addresses in addition to the payment card data it previously disclosed. It says the hackers accessed its network from a third-party vendor. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

It’s time to finally start that home improvement project you’ve been putting off. Whether it’s a bathroom update, new flooring or painting the nursery, The Home Depot likely has you covered. As one of the largest home improvement stores in most markets, there are deals to be had at the big-box chain, you just need to know when to go.

The Best Time to Shop

The best time to shop at The Home Depot is during the week as weekends can get super-busy. Try first thing in the morning when the store opens or between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., which is after the lunch rush and before people get out of work. Check out these 20 weird things you can buy at Home Depot.

Try Holiday Weekends for Paint

The Home Depot offers big discounts on paint to those who shop holiday weekends, so hit the store on Memorial Day weekend, Labor Day weekend and even the Fourth of July holiday.

If you’re buying paint, check out the paint counter first for those “oops cans.” These are paints that aren’t tinted exactly right so they end up discounted. You may find a $30 can of paint for $9! This is the right way to test paint colors.

Special offers for Veterans

Every day, The Home Depot offers a 10-percent discount to all active duty military personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and their immediate families on purchases up to $500. Customers looking for this discount need to present a valid military identification card.

However, ask before trying to use the military discount in combination with other store sales or discounts. Follow these 12 tips for a faster home center trip.

This story originally was originally published by Family Handyman.