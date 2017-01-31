Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Quietly List Beverly Hills Mansion

No longer happily-ever-after couple Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are quietly searching for a buyer for their home in Beverly Hills, Variety says. With their divorce finalized earlier this year, the couple is asking $35 million for their 90210 digs.

The 11,800-square-foot mansion in the ridgetop Summit gated community sports an impressive celebrity pedigree. The chart-topping couple bought the estate in 2006 from nightclub mogul Sam Nazarian for $13.25 million. He had purchased the property for $11 million in 2004 from Jennifer Lopez, who paid $4.3 million in 2000.

Somewhere along the way, the contemporary, located between Beverly Hills and Studio City, was boldly and colorfully renovated. The listing from Westside Estate Agency says the mansion is "literally beyond description."

Nevertheless, we'll try. The estate features six en suite bedrooms and a master suite with two huge bathrooms and two dressing rooms. There's also a guesthouse, pool, and tennis court.

The manse includes an entry with black-and-white marble floors inlaid in a head-spinning geometric pattern; a sunken living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling; and a kitchen with white lacquer cabinets, a black granite center island, and striped walls that seem to hide storage space. Interiors were designed by celeb favorite Kelly Wearstler.

In case you're not a fan of "The Voice," No Doubt front woman and solo star Stefani was a judge on the TV talent show alongside country star Blake Shelton in 2014. Longtime couple Stefani and Rossdale were splitting around the same time. Shelton had recently split from Miranda Lambert and soon struck up a romance with Stefani.