Guitar God! Slash's $11M Beverly Hills Home Is Pure Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Slash, the top-hatted guitar god of Guns N' Roses fame, whose real name is Saul Hudson, and his estranged wife, Perla, are selling their custom-designed Beverly Hills villa for $11 million.

"It's rocker chic," says listing agent Jade Mills. "It's for someone who wants something very special and very different."

It certainly is different, and it certainly shreds the competition. There are three pirate ship chandeliers in the foyer along with a statue of a buxom pirate lass -- although we're guessing Slash will take that bounty with him. He and Perla are getting divorced, so they're selling the seven-bedroom house they bought in 2009.

At the time, the style of the house was very vanilla, so Perla rocked out and revamped it. Now, the house sports velvet drapes throughout, along with various kinds of wallpaper, including faux alligator, which makes it anything but plain.

"Everything in that house is custom," says Mills.

There's a 36-foot half-pipe outside for skating and a recording studio inside, where Slash recorded his last three albums. All the cabinetry was custom-made. The two ornate pillars flanking the fireplace in the formal room were taken from a 1920s movie theater.

The dining room is fitted with marble walls with purple trim, a coffered ceiling, and chandeliers that look like melting metal.

The kitchen comes with high-end appliances, a butler's pantry, and two islands. The living room comes with a verrrry large bar (rock on!) and custom cabinetry.

Two of the bedrooms have been custom-painted for kids. One has graffiti-style walls and the other has a ceiling painted like the night sky.

The master bedroom has huge walk-in closets and a fireplace. The master bathroom is equally lavish, with a spa bath that can fit two people and a steam shower in the middle of the floor. Just outside the master suite, you can take a view of paradise city from the Juliet-style balcony.

But who needs to go outside when you live in this party palace? The 10,971-square-foot estate even comes with its own nightclub downstairs.

The nightclub has skull-themed wallpaper and extremely dark decor. It's also wired with a top-notch sound system and includes a full bar. There's also a dancing pole, because Slash.

In case your entertainment tastes veer toward the mundane, there's also a theater room downstairs that seats 13 people.

Mills, who has helped the Hudsons buy and sell a few houses, thinks this property will go quickly.

"It'll be a very easy sell, and when the right person walks in they'll want it exactly as it is. It's for anyone around there who wants something different," Mills says.

The home, which sits on just under a half-acre, is located in the gated community of Mulholland Estates. The exclusive neighborhood is also home to other celebrities, including Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, and Charlie Sheen. If you want to hear what Slash has been working on, go pick up his new album from his band, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. They recently released an album, "Live at the Roxy," over at BitTorrent for $16.

The post Guitar God! Slash's $11M Beverly Hills Home Is Pure Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy appeared first on Real Estate News and Advice - realtor.com.