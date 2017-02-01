Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry Lists Orinda, Calif., Home

next Image 1 of 3

NBA star Stephen Curry is listing his Orinda, Calif., home for $3.895 million, a few months after moving into a larger home in a nearby town, according to listing agent Andy Read of Caldecott Properties.

Located on about 0.7 acres with a vineyard, putting green and a regulation-size basketball hoop in the driveway, the five-bedroom house measures roughly 4,700 square feet, according to Mr. Read, who is listing the property with colleague Ana O'Byrne.

The Golden State Warriors guard bought the East Bay property in 2013 for $3.1 million, according to public records. Located about 20 miles outside San Francisco, the Spanish-style estate has a red-tiled roof and a white stucco exterior as well as tiled patios and balconies, Mr. Read said. The master suite has two private balconies, and there is a dumbwaiter that can carry food from the main level to the downstairs family room.

"What we liked most was its warm charm," Mr. Curry's wife Ayesha said of the home in an emailed statement. "It felt like home in every sense of the word and was extremely inviting."

The Currys revamped the kitchen after buying the house, Mr. Read said. Outside they added a swimming pool, and an outdoor kitchen and dining area with built-in heaters, a television and a bar. They installed a basketball hoop in the driveway. They also added a putting green -- Mr. Curry is an accomplished golfer, Mr. Read said. The gated estate also has a vineyard planted with Syrah and a security system.

In November of 2015, the Currys purchased a home in Walnut Creek for $3.2 million. While further from the Warriors' Oracle Arena in Oakland, the new house has about 2,000 square feet more space, Mr. Read said, which will come in handy since Ms. Curry gave birth to the couple's second child in July.

Mr. Curry, 28, has been named NBA Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row, after leading the Warriors in a record-breaking season. He signed a $44 million, four-year contract extension with the Warriors before the 2012-13 season.