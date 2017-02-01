Former Citigroup CEO Sandy Weill Trying Again to Sell Greenwich Mansion

next Image 1 of 3

Former Citicorp Chairman and CEO Sanford Weill is selling his Greenwich, CT, estate. And befitting his history as a Wall Street wheeler-dealer, he has a deal for any potential home buyer: The property can be combined with a neighboring one to produce a 14-acre compound.

In 2004, Weill's son built a home on the adjacent property, which his father initially acquired in 1980, but then decided he preferred living in New York City. Weill tried selling the adjacent home in 2014, listing it for $14 million, but the effort was apparently unsuccessful.

Now Weill has decided to list his own five-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 9,495-square-foot home for $14.9 million. The home sits on 8.26 acres, which include apple orchards, gardens, a pool, and a tennis court.

Built in 1930, the home mimics the look of an English country estate and includes a wine cellar and summer kitchen. The home features several rooms with impressive wood beam ceilings as well as a sunroom. Lyn Stevens is the listing agent.

Weill, 86, made his mark on Wall Street by building and acquiring a number of stock brokerage firms as that industry consolidated in the late 1970s. He sold the firm Shearson Loeb Rhoades to American Express in 1980 and eventually went on to head Citicorp after a number of other business dealings.

He apparently hopes he can make a good deal here to sell both his pricey properties.