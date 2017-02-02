Farewell, Richmond: New Texas Longhorns Coach Shaka Smart Is Selling Virginia Home

next Image 1 of 3

After six successful years as the head coach of the mid-major Virginia Commonwealth University's men's basketball squad, Shaka Smart finally took a job with a Power Five conference program at the University of Texas.

And as he makes a right turn out of Richmond, VA, he's selling his 1921 Colonial Revival for $1,495,000.

The 38-year-old hoops guru is now somewhere in or around Austin, TX, where he's settling in as the new head coach of the Longhorns after signing a seven-year, $21.7 million contract with the team in May.

The 3,885-square-foot home befit a coach who turned an obscure college program into a March Madness perennial. According to the listing notes, Smart enjoyed his downtime in a "sanctuary for the twenty-first century." The home is located in the city's museum district and about a mile from the VCU campus. The brick faade, window trim, and black shutters may evoke the past, but the interiors are all modern.

Inside, you'll want to swap your basketball high-tops for formal soles, because this place is classy. There are at least five fireplaces in this three-story, six-bedroom house with hardwood floors throughout.

The updated kitchen has bell-shaped chandeliers lighting up a walnut-topped island. Glass-tiled backsplashes line both the sink and stove.

The home sits on an oversize lot, which is enclosed by a brick privacy wall. Each level has its own Charleston-style piazza, designed to stay cool in the unforgiving Southern sun.

While the Texas sun is just as hot -- probably hotter -- the weather isn't the only thing that might have Smart sweating. Expectations are high in Austin, and the new coach has just a few months before the season tips off.

