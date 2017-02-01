Exclusive: OK Go's Damian Kulash and Former VP's Kid Kristen Gore Buy L.A. Home

Ready to settle back down on the West Coast, OK Go frontman Damian Kulash and his girlfriend, writer Kristin Gore, have purchased a freshly restored home in one of Los Angeles' most trendy neighborhoods for $2.37 million.

A recent photo from Kulash's Instagram account offering up a primo recording space in New York City tipped us to the fact that he was switching time zones.

The house purchased by the couple earlier this month was renovated with great care, according to listing agent Chase Campen. Campen adds that the home was a multiyear renovation project done by an unnamed buyer "who loves to restore properties."

Built in the early '50s, the home had been "modified in less than good ways" over the decades and was subdivided into multiple units, Campen says. His seller took the property back to its roots as a single-family home, and the result "feels like a slice of 'Mad Men,'" according to the agent.

According to property records, the four-bedroom home was sold in October 2014 for just over $1 million, meaning Campen's client cleared a decent sum for his restoration work. Campen calls it "a wonderful Mid-Century design on a great site in Los Angeles."

With over 4,000 square feet of living space, the hillside home offers stunning views -- including the Hollywood sign. The home's true star is the master suite, which includes a fireplace, two walk-in closets, and a deck.

Kulash is currently riding another wave of viral fame thanks to his band's latest video. Released in February on Facebook, " Upside Down & Inside Out" features OK Go in a zero-gravity environment and has been streamed over 50 million times. A rep for the artist declined to comment.

Gore, the daughter of former Vice President Al Gore and published author of three novels, has been working as a screenwriter in Los Angeles. Her most recent credit was the screenplay for 2015's " Accidental Love."