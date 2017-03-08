Eric and Jessie James Decker selling $1.45 million Georgia home

Though Eric Decker currently plays for the New York Jets, the wide receiver and his wife, country singer Jessie James Decker, have always had a connection to the South.

But now, the Decker family has listed their $1.45 million home in Georgia, just 30 miles northwest of Atlanta, reports Trulia. The sprawling residence features more than enough room for a family of four, with eight bedrooms, eight baths, and two half-baths.

Built in 2006, the house spans 10,000 square feet and includes two kitchens, a wine cellar, and a whimsical boat-shaped tub in one of the baths. The nearly one-acre property overlooks the Governor’s Towne Club, so golf enthusiasts won't have to leave home to enjoy the sport.

And with a fire pit and multiple terraces outside, you'll never want to return indoors.

