Denim Guru Adriano Goldschmied Selling His Fashionable L.A. Home

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Denim designer Adriano Goldschmied is selling his stylish home in Los Angeles -- and it's sure to be a perfect fit for a lucky buyer. The price for this piece of celeb-owned real estate? A hefty $2,700,000.

Built in 1976, the Hollywood Hills property gives off a boho vibe, thanks to the touch of interior designer Michela Goldschmied, the wife of the fashion designer. Like the jean king's denim, the home has an upscale yet informal flair.

Brightly colored tiles decorate the sunny kitchen, which includes a breakfast nook. The dining room opens up to the covered patio with dining space and built-in barbecue.

A cozy family room features a fireplace and huge windows. Upstairs the master bedroom includes a balcony with views of Griffith Observatory.

Goldschmied, who has designed premium denim in Italy and L.A. for decades, left his namesake AG denim in 2004. Vogue dubbed him the "godfather of great American denim-makers," and he now directs Goldsign, a denim label based in L.A.