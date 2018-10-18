Chip and Joanna Gaines may move Magnolia’s headquarters

Fear not, “Fixer Upper” fans — though Chip and Joanna Gaines may be considering moving their Magnolia headquarters, the base camp for their white-hot construction and design brand would be slated to move just five blocks away, if the deal goes through.

On Oct. 14, Country Living reported that the former HGTV stars made the revelation in a recent interview with the Waco Tribune-Herald.

According to the outlet, the parents of five have made a $1.1 million offer for the 90-year-old Grand Karem Shrine Building in downtown Waco. The lofty, three-floor structure features a “Moorish-style arched entry and a ballroom large enough for hundreds,” House Beautiful reports, and would be a logical next step for the Gaines’ thriving business. Over 30,000 fans are said to visit Magnolia Market each week!

“We’re contemplating how to make it work as our new headquarters,” Chip, 43, told the Tribune-Herald of the possible move. “We haven’t closed on the property, but we’re seriously considering it.”

He further noted that moving their HQ to downtown Waco would be a "cool thing" for the community, Southern Living reports.

As for the fate of the Silos, Chip said that the famous structures could be turned into "something better," like an expansion of Chip's Corner, which sells hammers, toolbelts and apparel with some of his most iconic sayings.