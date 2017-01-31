Chinese Star Edison Chen Buys L.A. Home With Model Girlfriend

next Image 1 of 3

Only three months after Edison Chen and a Victoria's Secret model were seen kissing in public, the two purchased a lovely new home together in Los Angeles. Is Chen, who's never had an issue finding a female companion, finally ready to settle down?

The 4,353-square-foot, five-bedroom home they purchased is located near the Hollywood Studio District. They paid $2.85 million for the brand-new home in mid-August.

The open-plan living room features massive retractable glass pocket doors that extend the living space into an amazing serene outdoor backyard complete with a swimming pool and spa.

The home also features an all-glass bathroom. Privacy must not be paramount for the former star of the Hong Kong film industry.

Chen rose to fame in 2002 for his supporting role in the movie "Internal Affairs," a legend in the Hong Kong film industry that was later remade as "The Departed." He quit acting in 2008 after intimate photographs of him and various women were illegally distributed over the Internet. The scandal and its fallout dominated national headlines in China for weeks. Despite his retirement, Chen has continued to pop up on the big screen in feature films outside Hong Kong.

He now spends most of his time running his fashion brand CLOT. Last year, his business broke the $10 million mark in annual revenue, according to the Straits Times.

In May, tabloids reported Chen was dating 25-year-old Chinese supermodel Qin Shupei, who was previously married to a Chinese businessman. When their relationship surfaced, Qin's husband was furious, claiming they had not officially divorced.