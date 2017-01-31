Charlotte Hornets Star Nicolas Batum Buys $3.7M Mansion in North Carolina

next Image 1 of 3

Charlotte Hornets' small forward Nicolas Batum is putting his newly inked $120 million contract to immediate use, picking up a 10,320-square-foot mansion in Cornelius, NC, for $3.7 million in late August.

Built in 2007, the Mediterranean-style home features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half-baths on 1.3 waterfront acres.

The massive mansion is primed for entertaining, with two kitchens, a wine room, three wet bars, a media room, two recreation rooms, a veranda with wet bar and fireplace, two pools, and a spa.

The home's numerous balconies overlook Lake Norman (the largest articial lake in North Carolina) and the property's private dock. Twin garages have room for up to five cars. The home initially hit the market for nearly $4 million in July, public records show.

Batum's purchase represents the top end of the market in Cornelius, which has a median list price of $425,000. Of the nearly 400 homes for sale in the city, just five are currently listed above $3 million. The purchase certainly eases Batum's commute -- the home is located about 30 minutes north of the Hornets' arena in downtown Charlotte.

The French hoops star, 27, was drafted in 2008 by the Portland Trail Blazers, and he spent the bulk of his career in Rip City, where he proved an effective shooting guard and small forward.

He was traded to the Hornets in mid-2015. In November of that year, he faced his former team, recording a season-high 33 points in the Hornets' 106-94 win over Portland.

In December 2015, the baller sold his Lake Oswego mansion in Oregon for $2.5 million.