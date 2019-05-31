Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's old house selling for $49 million

A glamorous estate in Beverly Hills once owned by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston is up for sale. On the market for $49 million, it’s this week’s most expensive new listing on realtor.com.

The home’s Hollywood history dates back to 1930s when it was built for the actor Fredric March, star of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde." Designed by the architect Wallace Neff, a major exponent of the California style, the “meticulously upgraded” space has “kept all the architectural integrity of a bygone era,” according to the listing details.

“It’s been extensively renovated on the inside, although the outside looks like it did in 1934,” says listing agent Susan Smith with Hilton & Hyland. Smith notes the price is set in the right range, citing the recent sale of Adam Levine’s $45 million Beverly Hills flip.

Purchased in 2001 by Aniston and Pitt, when they were a couple, for $12.5 million, the A-list duo set about a multiyear restoration of the property, while keeping the original floor plan intact. Updates completed by the celebs include the marble kitchen and a screening room that also doubles as a pub.

After their breakup, they sold the home in 2006 to hedge fund executive Jonathan Brooks, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Brooks reportedly paid $22.5 million for the place and continued the renovations, adding a tennis court and pavilion with a guest apartment.

With about 12,000 square feet of living space, the layout features five bedrooms en suite, including the master, 8.5 baths, and a private exercise room.

On the main floor, the formal dining room seats 20. Or you could have a seat at the eat-in custom gourmet kitchen, which features 200-year-old limestone floors and an Art Deco-era fireplace. The home theater from the Aniston-Pitt era features a bar and a 35mm screen that rises up from the floor.

A lower-level bar and lounge area opens out to the swimming pool. In addition, the newly built tennis court features a viewing pavilion and loft-style guest quarters.

The 1.19-acre gated estate includes patios and outdoor dining space, ideal for the Southern California lifestyle.

The historic home isn't made for a buyer in the market for a sleek contemporary spec house. But it is the perfect pad for someone who appreciates its storied past and architectural style. Smith says, “It’s definitely like a piece of art.”

