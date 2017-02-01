Backstreet's Back on the Market: Nick Carter Selling Hidden Hills Estate

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Backstreet Boys singer-songwriter Nick Carter has listed his gated Hidden Hills home -- complete with matching chicken coop -- for $4.25 million, the Los Angeles Times reports. Carter and his wife, actress Lauren Kitt, bought the home a year ago for $3.65 million.

Built in 1956, the five-bedroom home measures 5,200 square feet and features wide-plank hardwood floors and beamed ceilings. Calacutta marble counters gleam in the white, open kitchen. The oversize master suite features a fireplace, steam shower, and two (!) walk-in closets.

The house, accessible by a private drive, rests on 1.32 acres and offers views of the city lights and rolling hills. It also boasts a guesthouse and the aforementioned chicken coop built to resemble the main house. Do pampered chickens lay better eggs? A buyer will be able to answer that pressing question.

Carter, now 36, has been with the boy band since they began their harmonizing in 1993. He is also a solo artist and, of course, appeared on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2015. Kitt has appeared on the soap opera "One Life to Live" and hosts the YouTube fitness series "Kitt Fit." The couple acted together in the Syfy movie "Dead 7."