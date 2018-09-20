Anthony Bourdain's former NYC condo lists for $3.7 million

The condo at 40 E. 94th St. wasn’t “Parts Unknown” for late chef and television host Anthony Bourdain: It was home. Now, three months after his suicide, the pad is hitting the market for $3.7 million.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

BALVENIE SCOTCH AD FEATURING ANTHONY BOURDAIN SLAMMED AS 'INAPPROPRIATE'

Bourdain and wife Ottavia Busia — who were later estranged — snagged the unit for $3.35 million in 2014. The condo, a combination of two homes, had been marketed as a potential five-bedroom, which is exactly what the couple created.

As most would expect, the roughly 2,250-square-foot apartment has a large, open kitchen. The flexible layout also includes Italian marble bathrooms, bamboo hardwood floors and large windows that look out to a garden courtyard.

Busia’s reasons for selling aren’t clear, the Journal notes. She had worked as a hostess at Le Bernardin; more recently, she was a Brazilian jujitsu instructor. Bourdain left the bulk of his $1.2 million estate to their 11-year-old daughter, Ariane.

Elizabeth Fishman, of Stribling, is marketing the listing.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Bourdain, who died in France while filming a segment for his popular CNN show, also rented an apartment at the Time Warner Center. A listing for that home went up in August, asking a cool $14,200 per month. The apartment — with two bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and Hudson River views — entered contract this month.