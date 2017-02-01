Angels Slugger Albert Pujols Selling $7.75M Mansion in Irvine

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Albert Pujols has a big contract that looms heavy over the Los Angeles Angels payroll, but the massive payday worked in his favor -- just take a look at this sprawling estate the three-time MVP put up for sale. Located in Irvine, CA, the slugger's house is up for grabs for $7.75 million.

The gorgeous Mediterranean-style house measures in at a massive 9,239 square feet and brims with luxury. For example, the basement comes with a wine cellar, game space, bar, and movie theater. Across from the theater, four flat-screens are set up right over the pool table.

Other luxe furnishings include a royal dining room, multiple fireplaces, five full bathrooms, a huge open-plan kitchen, and a number of chandeliers throughout the home. Outside there's a stone slab courtyard, swimming pool, spa, garden area, and hammock to take in the view of the surrounding Shady Canyon community.

California architect John Henderson built the three-level, five-bedroom house in 2010; it last sold for $5.5 million in 2012. Michael Franco is the listing agent.

Pujols, a 10-time All-Star, has a virtual lock to head into the Hall of Fame after he retires. However, the prolific slugger is now in the latter part of his career and the $240 million, 10-year contract he signed before the 2012 season is widely seen as one of the worst contracts in baseball.