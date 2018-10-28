America's most expensive house listed for $245M

The West Coast really is the best coast — especially when it comes to real estate priced in the nine-figure range.

In the Bel Air enclave of Los Angeles, the 10-plus-acre estate of late billionaire A. Jerrold Perenchio — who died in 2017 at 86, and was at one time the chairman and CEO of Spanish-language network Univision — has hit the market for a sky-high $245 million.

Not only does that mighty price make it the most expensive home for sale in the City of Angels, but it also makes the property take the crown for the priciest home for sale in America, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Last year, the Times notes, Perenchio’s estate — which he had owned since 1986 — was quietly shopped off-market for a nine-figure asking price.

Now on the open market, this property joins nearly 10 LA homes that have listed in recent years for over $100 million. One of them, just a minute away by car, is luxury developer Bruce Makowsky’s 38,000-square-foot spec home, which asks $188 million. That new-construction mansion originally hit the market in 2017 for $250 million, as The Post reported, which made it the nation’s priciest at the time.

Should Perenchio’s former pad sell for its asking price, or even for half off, it would also crush the sales record for Los Angeles County. That’s now held by natural gas billionaire Michael Smith, who bought a Malibu beach house for $110 million in April from Hard Rock Cafe founder Peter Morton.

Fans of “The Beverly Hillbillies” may recognize Perenchio’s main residence, which appeared in the credits of the popular sitcom.

The sprawling, 25,000-square-foot, Sumner Spaulding-designed mansion dates to the 1930s, when it was built for Lynn Atkinson, a civil engineer. Since renovated and restored by designer Henri Samuel, the French neoclassical-style property features a paneled dining room, a 12,000-bottle wine cellar and formal rooms.

Named Chartwell, the estate’s grounds additionally boast lawns, gardens within hedged walls and specimen trees. There’s also a five-bedroom guest house, a 75-foot pool with a pool house, a tennis court and covered parking with space for 40 cars.

The listing is being marketed by Drew Fenton, Gary Gold and Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland; Drew and Susan Gitlin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties; and Joyce Rey, Jade Mills and Alexandra Allen of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.