Former MLB All-Star Vernon Wells sells sprawling Texas mansion to Rex Tillerson

Former big leaguer Vernon Wells has hit a home run with the sale of his Westlake, Texas, mansion.

The massive home came with an equally large price tag, and the sale price could eclipse a county record. But while the final price hasn’t been disclosed, the property was on the market for $8.5 million. The home was initially listed in 2017 for almost $10 million.

The buyer is reportedly former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. So what did he find appealing about the former slugger’s pad? Perhaps it was the size.

Custom-built in 2010 for Wells, the 16,238-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms and 7.5 baths. Located in the exclusive golf community of Vaquero, the estate sits on a private lake and comes with 2 acres.

The estate has welcomed "Los Angeles Angels teammates and other notable greats," the listing notes. The spacious spread can certainly handle a bevy of VIPs. The floor plan includes a grand living space, a formal dining room and bar, and a huge kitchen with double islands and a breakfast nook that adjoins a family room.

Entertainment options are also plentiful. If you feel like working out, you can check out the indoor batting cage, hit the gym, or have a tennis match on the sport court.

If you prefer to be pampered, you can enjoy the spa, hair salon, or wine cellar. You can also watch a movie in the plush media room, or play billiards in the game room with a wet bar.

Outside, there's a kitchen with pizza oven, and the pool features a swim-up bar.

Tillerson will likely love the wood-paneled office with built-ins. Plus, the five en suite bedrooms include a guest wing and a giant master suite that’s more like an apartment, with a coffee bar, sitting area, and huge walk-in closet.

Plus, there’s a five-car garage as well as a separate golf cart garage.

Tillerson left his longtime career at Exxon Mobil to become secretary of state under Donald Trump. His stormy tenure at the State Department lasted a little more than a year. Since then, he's been busy shuffling his property portfolio.

He relisted his lakefront vacation home on the Texas island of Horseshoe Bay Resort in 2018 to $3.57 million, down from an initial ask of $4 million. That property is currently off the market.

As for the seller, the three-time Gold Glove winner played for the Toronto Blue Jays, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, and the New York Yankees. He appeared on three All-Star teams and ended his playing career after the 2013 season.

