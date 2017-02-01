Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos Selling $7M Southampton Home

next Image 1 of 3

Actress Ali Wentworth may be " Happily Ali After," but her Southampton home doesn't go along for the ride. Along with husband George Stephanopoulos, the actress recently listed their five-bedroom estate for just under $7 million.

Wentworth starred in Fox's sketch comedy series "In Living Color" and appeared in guest spots on shows including "Seinfeld" and "Felicity." Stephanopoulos is certainly the bigger (and longer) name of the long-married couple: He's ABC's chief anchor and co-anchor of "Good Morning America." Fans of " Sexy Stephanopoulos" can find him on air whenever they want.

Their Southampton home is worthy of TV royalty. It has every luxury one might require, from a gated entrance to a 1,000-bottle wine cellar to a covered veranda that spans the length of the house.

Inside, the kitchen is impeccably designed, with a marble island, subway tile, and on-trend white cabinetry. A unique tin ceiling adds vintage appeal to the modern space. Beyond, french doors open directly to the backyard.

Entertainers will love the 1.5-acre property. A spacious lawn, perfect for flag football or a grand soiree, is tucked between the pool and sunken tennis court, designed for all-weather play -- and a great stress reliever for busy TV people.