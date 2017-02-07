Affordable Mid-Century Modern Architecture?! 8 Top Treasures Under $300K

Mid-Century Modern doesn’t have to mean a million bucks. While prices for the streamlined classic homes continue to crest at the seven-digit mark in California, there are opportunities elsewhere for budget-conscious buyers with an affinity for stylish abodes.

Looking outside the Golden State offers plenty of potential for bargain hunters. We set our sights on Mid-Century Modern homes listed for less than $300,000 and uncovered eight shining examples. We even found a few houses with ultra-attractive sub-$200,000 price tags slapped on them.

It’s time to slip into something more comfortable and scroll down. If you’d like to learn more about any of these photogenic classics, simply click on the address.

Price: $289,999

Mod cred: Look at the house numbers on this central Phoenix classic! We can safely say you’ll never miss another delivery. We’re also in love with the floating fireplace and would definitely try to negotiate some of the light fixtures into our sales agreement.

realtor.com

———

Price: $244,999

Mod cred: Completely redone in 2014, the home has all the bones of a midcentury gem with plenty of modern touches throughout. The beamed ceilings are a key design element, and although the dark oak hardwood floors aren’t original, they totally work.

realtor.com

———

Price: $149,900

Mod cred: The cheapest Mid-Century Modern option we were able to uncover, this cute three-bedroom home may require a little more work. But with the current list price, we’re not going to quibble.

realtor.com

———

Price: $159,900

Mod cred: The brick exterior of this three-bedroom home is basic, but the interiors truly shine. Designed by architect Charles E. King, the house was featured on a local tour of historic homes. Beyond the cool spaces on the main level, there’s also a finished basement—a perfect place to set up a vintage bar.

realtor.com

———

Price: $185,000

Mod cred: Built in 1956, this ranch eschews the design clichés of traditional Savannah architecture. Fresh, open, bright, and airy, the home displays none of the dark (Gothic) style often associated with the city’s housing stock.

realtor.com

———

Price: $289,900

Mod cred: Built in 1954, the home features an open floor plan and post-and-beam ceilings typical of Mid-Century Modern style. An additional perk of this three-bedroom classic? There’s an indoor pool!

realtor.com

———

Price: $289,900

Mod cred: Sitting on over 1.5 acres of land in central Connecticut, this three-bedroom home is empty and waiting for a design-minded owner. Large windows let in abundant light, and the home’s original wood floors truly sparkle.

realtor.com

———

Price: $239,900

Mod cred: Also designed by Charles E. King, this fabulous four-bedroom home features glorious floor-to-ceiling windows and open, flowing spaces. The current decor is spot-on—we only hope a new owner can keep pace with this stylish pad.

realtor.com

The post Affordable Mid-Century Modern Architecture?! 8 Top Treasures Under $300K appeared first on Real Estate News & Advice | realtor.com®.