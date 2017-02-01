Actress Jennette McCurdy Relists Her Studio City Home for $1.2M

next Image 1 of 3

At just 23, Nickelodeon sensation Jennette McCurdy is already an old pro when it comes to the ups and downs of the real estate market. After failing to sell her house last year for $1.4 million, she recently relisted the three-bedroom home in Studio City, CA, at a reduced price of $1.2 million.

While McCurdy's name might be unfamiliar to old folks, tweens know her from "iCarly" as the aggressive prankster best friend Sam Puckett -- and her own spinoff, "Sam & Cat," where she co-starred with actual baby Ariana Grande.

Currently, McCurdy stars on the Canadian TV show "Between," a science fiction drama set in a world where everyone over 21 is killed by a mysterious disease. Set your DVRs! If you can't catch her on the tube, she's also a prolific Vine star.

Unlike her TV shows, McCurdy's home is perfectly adult. The 2,600-square-foot, two-story Mediterranean home features an open floor plan, arches in abundance, and a sweet deck with views of the mountains and city.

The master suite is the perfect escape for tired television stars: Not only does it hide a huge closet -- enough for at least a wardrobe and a half -- but it also opens onto a sweeping deck. After a long day, you can take a load off those aching muscles and soak in the Jacuzzi or outdoor hot tub.