Actor Kevin James Sells His Enormous Florida Mansion for $26.4M

"King of Queens" funnyman Kevin James has sold his oceanfront mansion in Delray Beach, FL, for $26.38 million, according to The Real Deal. That's a nice haul for the "Mall Cop" star, who reportedly bought the property four years ago for $18.85 million.

The Ocean Boulevard property, on nearly 3 acres of beachfront land, includes a 26,000-square-foot Mediterranean Revival mansion with eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, seven fireplaces, and a 10-car garage. The estate also boasts a double-island kitchen, gym, wine cellar, saltwater pool, and children's playground on more than an acre of artificial grass.

The actor bought the property through the Opierussell Trust and originally listed the mansion for sale in February for $28.85 million. It spent less than six months on the market, making it a relatively quick sale for such an expensive estate.

James, born Kevin George Knipfing, starred as Doug Heffernan on "The King of Queens" from 1998 through 2007. He's also known for his leading role as Paul Blart in "Mall Cop" (1 and 2). His upcoming CBS sitcom about a retired police officer struggling to adjust to home life, "Kevin Can Wait," is set to debut this fall.