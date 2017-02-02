Actor Damien Wayans Slashes the Price on His L.A. Hillside Home

next Image 1 of 3

Now's the time to buy if you're looking for an opulent Hollywood Hills pad. Multitalented actor-producer-screenwriter-reality TV star Damien Wayans -- yes, of that Wayans family -- just dropped the price on his hillside home in Los Angeles.

Wayans reduced the price of the five-bedroom home, which went on the market in January, by $200,000. It now lists for $1,999,995.

The 3,617-square-foot home has two luxurious levels.The second level has distressed wood floors with large, open walkways between the dining room and the large kitchen area. Wrought-iron railings surround the open second level, which allows you to peek down at any activity below.

The downstairs features a cathedral-like living space with an intricately tiled wet bar.

The Mediterranean-style home has high ceilings and interior arches that dominate both levels. Several balconies -- also with wrought-iron railings -- allow you to survey the lushly landscaped exterior and the Los Angeles skyline beyond.

You could also enjoy the views from the cozy back porch, which has a pool, a spa, and several seating areas perfect for sunbathing or entertaining.

The listing mentions the "resort style" stone-walled master bathroom, which has a Grecian feel. You can step down to the lowered shower or step up to the raised tub. The room offers plenty of nooks to hold candles for a romantic ambiance.

The walk-in master closet is just as roomy as the bathroom (if not more so) with endless hanging rods and space to hang the wardrobes of most of the extended Wayans clan.

The home also features a red-walled billiard room, a sauna, office space, and a bedroom with mirrored closet doors.

Wayans most recently starred in " Second Generation Wayans," a BET reality show which ran for a single season. He's best known for his roles in "Malibu's Most Wanted" and "Major Payne," where he starred alongside his uncle Damon Wayans. He also wrote and directed episodes of his uncle's sitcom, "My Wife & Kids."

