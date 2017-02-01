Actor Allen Covert Selling Big Bungalow in Tarzana for $1.65M

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

There's no need for "Anger Management" here: Producer and actor Allen Covert is unloading his Tarzana, CA, home, which is listed for $1,649,000. After two months on the market, the home is in pending sale status.

You may recognize the actor for his appearances in multiple Adam Sandler films, including "The Wedding Singer," "Little Nicky," "Mr. Deeds" and, yes, "Anger Management."

The two have known each other since meeting at New York University, and the Florida-born comedian has partnered with Sandler on many projects over the years as writer, producer, and actor.

Unlike the outrageous oeuvre of Happy Madison Productions, the 51-year-old Covert has gone a more traditional route with his Craftsman bungalow. Built in 1955, the 4,000-square-foot home has been completely renovated, but in the spirit of the era when it was built.

According to the listing, "You will not find the typical finishes in this home -- the owners have purposely remodeled in a period sensitive way."

Indeed, the six-bedroom charmer on a private cul-de-sac features a living room with vaulted ceiling and french doors leading to the garden, a family room, and a home theater. The eat-in kitchen even offers a diner-style booth.

The master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and sitting area is on the second floor. Outdoors, a lush garden includes fruit trees, a barbecue, and a pool.