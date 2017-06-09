A Colorado ranch just for cowboys

Each week Fox News picks its Top 3 over-the-top luxury listings from Mansion Global.

This week we have a modern ranch in Aspen, Colo., a stunning Manhattan loft, and a South Beach condo designed by Zaha Hadid.

Do you love wildlife and stunning canyon views?

This ranch in Glenwood, Springs, Colo. has it all for those who really want to get away.

Situated on 530 acres, this ranch includes several historic cabins, in addition to a chic, modernist home designed with an earth-toned palette. It’s on the market for a cool $23 million.

Keeping with the canyon’s essential tones, the main home is constructed of vibrant wood, subdued metal and layered granite that frame oversized windows opening up to both impressionistic vistas and the nearby, modern swimming pool.

AMERICA'S MOST LUXURIOUS DUDE RANCHES

While the modern, main residence features two-bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, the property has eight bedrooms and five bathrooms in total

“The property is a huge playground,” says broker Billy Long of Ranch Marketing Associates. “You can’t find anything with this kind of geological amenities. You’re surrounded by forest, river, lush meadows.”

On site, you’ll find not just one but nine trout-filled ponds, diverse and abundant wildlife and acre-after-acre of sublime American land.

If urban living is more your speed, check out this New York City loft owned by General Motors President Dan Ammann.

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom loft on Grand Street in the trendy neighborhood SoHo is back on the market for $10.95 million.

Designed by architect Andrew Berman, the recently renovated property features fourteen-foot high ceilings that allow ample light to pour into the apartment. To separate the living area from the bedrooms, there are 14-foot pocket doors made of a translucent material that also lets the light.

The apartment’s great room measures 66 feet across, and has seven Corinthian columns. An open kitchen boasts a 7-foot marble island and Gaggenau and Kuppersbusch appliances.

The master suite has a 14-foot dressing room and a bathroom with double sinks, Vola fixtures and a separate shower. From the back of the apartment, residents can see the other side of the SoHo blocks.

Other amenities include direct elevator access, exposed brick, radiant heat flooring and full laundry room with Swedish steam closet. The apartment has been acoustically insulated and has abundant storage.

Plus, this apartment has some real star power. The movie “Big” was filmed there in 1988.

HOT HOUSES: STAR TREK THEMED MANSION JUST FOR SCI FI FANS

If you enjoy tropical weather, bustling nightlife and have a cool $10 million to spare, check out this condo in Miami’s trendy South Beach neighborhood.

Designed by legendary architect Iraqi Zaha Hadid, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom residence is right inside the gorgeous W Hotel in Miami Beach.

The chic, modern apartment combines two floor plans and was redesigned by the architect, who died of a heart attack in March 2016. Hadid bought the unit shortly after the building opened in 2009 and used it as a vacation spot.

Hadid, who designed the aquatics center for the 2012 London Olympics and the Guangzhou Opera House in China, is known for sleek modern details and unique curved designs.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Generous living spaces overlook the water, plus balconies create a breezy inside space when it’s not too hot. There’s a small guest room with stunning beach views as well as a second, totally separate guest apartment.

Plus, you’re located in one of the city’s premiere hotels and can experience plenty of high end amentieis.

Hadid’s furniture and decor is intact and most of the contents are also available for purchase.

There’s a stunning polished plexiglass dining room table (and a twin coffee table) of her own design—dubbed the Liquid Glacial Table—which captures the sunshine coming into the apartment. It’s a rare opportunity to own an architectural gem.

For more on our hot house pics and other stunning luxury properties check out Mansion Global.com.